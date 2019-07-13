Manhattan, Upper West Side Suffer Widespread Blackouts

Parts of Manhattan and the Upper West Side experienced blackouts Saturday evening, leaving thousands without power, according to reports.

NBC New York, citing the Con Edison power outage map, reports over 44,000 customers are without power. “We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you,” the utility giant wrote on Twitter.

We are responding to extensive outages on the Westside of Manhattan. We will share more information as it comes in. Thank you. — Con Edison (@ConEdison) July 13, 2019

The Daily News reports:

Subway service was stalled in Manhattan and Queens on all the lines designated by letters, which the MTA calls its “B Division.” “We’re trying to get people out of subways. We’re trying to get people out of elevators. It’s a big mess,” said an MTA source. Subway riders were walked through tunnels and led to the station at Columbus Circle, an MTA source said. An early unconfirmed report said there was a transformer fire at 12th Ave. around W. 54th St.

According to the NYPD, police are responding to possible blackouts plaguing the Columbus Circle subway station, while the FDNY has received reports about the outages and inoperable elevators.

LIGHTS OUT: A New York City subway station goes dark as a power outage affects parts of midtown and extending up to the Upper West Side of Manhattan. https://t.co/iUBanGSkbI pic.twitter.com/Pbh4WYkfyU — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2019

The Empire State Building and a portion of the New York skyline is dark amid a widespread power outage affecting parts of midtown Manhattan. https://t.co/xNZOsNYm1J pic.twitter.com/XLxC2k8X5Q — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2019

The outage is “due to a manhole fire earlier this evening,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, adding “Disruption is significant.”

https://twitter.com/NYCMayor/status/1150198726650224642

Saturday’s extensive blackout falls on the anniversary of the 1977 New York power outage, which left most of the Big Apple dark.