A U.S. military unit apologized for a tweet that allegedly suggested a B-2 stealth bomber would be sent after Storm Area 51 participants if they attempted to breach the gates of Area 51.

“Last night a DVIDSHUB employee posted a Tweet that in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense,” the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) wrote on Saturday:

Last night a DVIDSHUB employee posted a Tweet that in NO WAY supports the stance of the Department of Defense. It was inappropriate and we apologize for this mistake. — DVIDSHub (@DVIDSHub) September 21, 2019

The initial tweet, which was posted on Friday, had a photo attached that showed a group of military members standing in front of the stealth bomber with a caption that reportedly read, “The last thing #Millennials will see if they attempt the #area51raid today.”

However, the original tweet has since been deleted.

On Friday, Breitbart News reported that about 100 Storm Area 51 participants gathered at 3 a.m. outside the gates of the U.S. Air Force testing site in Nevada that has been the focus of UFO conspiracy theories for many years.

“Here’s a big open space for people to be,” said 31-year-old participant Daniel Martinez. “One person starts something and it infects everybody with positivity. Anything can happen if you give people a place to be.”

Nearby towns such as Rachel hosted more than 2,000 “Alienstock” campers and alien enthusiasts, Breitbart News reported.

Vincent Dahl of Stockton, California, wore a tinfoil hat to the event that was originally meant as a joke, “to prevent the government from reading my mind,” adding, “We’re the power of the collective. It’s the Woodstock for this generation.”

Reports said law enforcement who stood at the gates of Area 51 kept the atmosphere light as participants continued to gather.

“We intend to keep those officers there throughout the event,” Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee told reporters. “You know: Come. Look. See what you can see. But just don’t cross.”

Officers said one woman was ushered away from the gate when she got too close. However, she was released with a warning not long after the incident occurred.