Democrat New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was roasted on Twitter after he proclaimed his love for whole wheat bagels, toasted, with extra cream cheese from a Brooklyn bagel shop that does not toast their bagels.

“New York City has the best bagels in the world. But our BEST bagel? Bagel Hole in Park Slope. No contest,” de Blasio posted in his original tweet to celebrate National Bagel Day before it was deleted. “Whole wheat. Toasted. Extra cream cheese.”

Bagel Hole, de Blasio’s favorite bagel joint, confirmed with a reporter from the New York Daily News that it does not toast their bagels because their bagels are already warm after being freshly baked out of the oven.

Bagel Hole, de Blasio's favorite spot, does NOT toast bagels, an employee just confirmed: "No, we don't toast." https://t.co/mS5tTzjnVS — Anna Sanders (@AnnaESanders) January 15, 2020

It did not take long before the Democrat New York City mayor updated his tweet to remove the word “toasted.”

New York City has the best bagels in the world. But our BEST bagel? Bagel Hole in Park Slope. No contest. Don't get there as much as I used to, but it was our go-to when the kids needed a bite before Little League. Whole wheat. Extra cream cheese.#NationalBagelDay https://t.co/W2VS6mq3Jx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 15, 2020

But that did not stop the Twitterverse from roasting de Blasio on the social media platform for his food choices.

I am risking my job with a political tweet but honestly you don't toast a fresh bagel and a whole wheat bagel is not a bagel actually and what other kinds of errors in judgment are going on here. https://t.co/PTLf4fY13E — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) January 15, 2020

It's like saying the go-to order at your favorite slice joint is cauliflower, hold the cheese. — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) January 15, 2020