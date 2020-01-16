Democrat Bill de Blasio Roasted for Proclaiming His Love of Toasted Bagels

Democrat New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was roasted on Twitter after he proclaimed his love for whole wheat bagels, toasted, with extra cream cheese from a Brooklyn bagel shop that does not toast their bagels.

“New York City has the best bagels in the world. But our BEST bagel? Bagel Hole in Park Slope. No contest,” de Blasio posted in his original tweet to celebrate National Bagel Day before it was deleted. “Whole wheat. Toasted. Extra cream cheese.”

Bagel Hole, de Blasio’s favorite bagel joint, confirmed with a reporter from the New York Daily News that it does not toast their bagels because their bagels are already warm after being freshly baked out of the oven.

It did not take long before the Democrat New York City mayor updated his tweet to remove the word “toasted.”

But that did not stop the Twitterverse from roasting de Blasio on the social media platform for his food choices.

