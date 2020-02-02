A Florida family was transporting a sick family member to the hospital on Thursday when their car unexpectedly ran out of gas.

The panicked family of four dialed 911, and paramedics and firefighters quickly responded, treated, and transported the sick family member to the hospital.

The firefighters did not stop helping the family at that point. The rest of the family had no money, no gas, and a tire that was losing air.

Eager to help, crew members pushed the car a quarter of a mile uphill to the nearest gas station. They also paid to fill up the family’s gas tank and fill up the flat tire, WFTS reported.

Hernando County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook Friday thanking the team of firefighters “for going above and beyond the call of duty” to serve others.

“HCFR administration would like to acknowledge the crew at station 11 for going above and beyond the call of duty to serve the citizens of Hernando County,” the fire department said in a Facebook post. “This truly exemplifies the meaning of why HCFR exists…to serve others!”

“We encourage our firefighters to take that extra step and take care of people. It’s what we’re all about,” said Deputy Chief Jim Billotte.

“Puts a smile on your face when you see guys willing to go that extra mile to take care of people,” he added.