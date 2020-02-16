World’s Oldest Couple Enjoys 85th Valentine’s Day Together

The world’s oldest couple recently celebrated their 85th Valentine’s Day together, and their love for each other has only grown sweeter since then.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long,” John Henderson, 107, told the Today show Friday as he and his wife, 105-year-old Charlotte, celebrated their 85th Valentine’s Day together, and their 80th as a married couple. “Time does fly.”

The centenarian sweethearts first met in 1934 in the middle of the Great Depression. John sat behind Charlotte in zoology class at the University of Texas.

“When I just saw her and got to talking to her, I don’t think I ever had another date after that one day in the class,” he recalled.

“He was just the nicest man you ever met,” said Charlotte.

Their first date took place a year after Prohibition ended, and they got Coca-Cola. Now on most nights, they will enjoy a glass of wine.

John manages to “make a homemade Valentine” for Charlotte every year to show his love for her. The couple never had kids, but did travel the world.

They currently live in an Austin, Texas, retirement community called Longhorn Village. The couple recently broke a Guinness World Record for being the oldest living married couple in the world in November.