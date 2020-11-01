Several Good Samaritans are being praised for rescuing two women from a burning car after it crashed early Sunday near Jefferson, Texas.

Clarence Shelvin was driving his BBQ truck on the Eastex Freeway when he looked in his rearview mirror and saw several cars “going all over the place,” according to KHOU.

A car with two women inside crashed into a wall and burst into flames, Shelvin explained, adding that he did not think twice about rushing over to help them.

“Once I saw the car was wrecked real bad, I knew there was a gas tank right in the back,” he told Click2Houston. “I knew at anytime [sic] there was going to be an explosion.”

Shelvin recruited several other men to help him and together they rescued the women trapped inside the vehicle.

Once they got them out, the car went up in flames and the “explosion went all over the place,” he recalled.

One of the women suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Click2Houston report said.

“I risked my life helping those two young ladies who were trapped in that car. It was just God’s work and they’re alive,” Shelvin commented.

“I’m happy. Thank you Lord Jesus Christ I was able to pull them out, me and two other couple of guys, and that’s the most important thing that I could do tonight,” he continued.

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the incident, according to the KHOU article.

A similar instance occurred on October 24 when a police officer in California rescued a woman from inside an overturned car that was on fire by pulling her out by the wrists, according to Breitbart News.

“I’m glad I was in the right place at the right time,” City of Davis Police Cpl. Pheng Ly recalled. “I think it was of a higher calling, for sure.”