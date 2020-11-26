Back the Blue North Carolina Donates $10,000 to Fallen Deputy’s Children

Back the Blue North Carolina donated $10,000 to help the children of a deputy killed in the line of duty.

Henderson County Deputy Ryan Hendrix was fatally shot while responding to a disabled vehicle call in September, WLOS reported.

The organization was able to raise enough money through merchandise sales and donations. Members of Back the Blue North Carolina hope the fund gives the family some peace of mind.

“The majority of us love our police officers. We’re friends, we’re family. We feel really passionate about helping them, defending them and giving back in cases like this where somebody makes the ultimate sacrifice,” Back the Blue North Carolina founder Lindsay Licausi said.

Maj. Frank Stout accepted the two plaques and the check from the group while Hendrix’s parents watched.

The money will be placed into a trust managed by the Police Benevolent Association.

Back the Blue North Carolina was founded in July, aiming to unite North Carolina law enforcement and their family, supporters, and friends against the “Defund the Police” movement.

It evolved into a nonprofit organization with the slogan, “Giving back to those who are willing to give their all.”

Donations to the organization can be made by visiting its website.