GoFundMe Pages for Atlanta Spa Shooting Victims Raise over $2.7 Million

People across the country are raising money to help the families of the victims of the deadly spa shootings in Atlanta, raising more than $2.7 million as of Sunday morning.

Eight people, six of them Asian women, were killed after a man allegedly opened fire at three Asian spas in Atlanta and Cherokee County on March 16, WSB-TV reported.

The victims included a first-time mother, an Army veteran, a grandmother, a single mother of two, and a newlywed.

One GoFundMe page set up for Hyun Jung Grant raised more than $2.6 million as of Sunday morning.

“She was a single mother who dedicated her whole life to providing for my brother and I,” Grant’s son, Randy Park, wrote. “It is only my brother and I in the United States. The rest of my family is in South Korea and are unable to come. She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today.”

Park said he needs to figure out where he and his younger brother will live in a month and needs to take responsibility in caring for his younger brother.

Another GoFundMe page set up for grandmother of three Sun Cha Kim raised more than $109,000 as of Sunday morning.

“This senseless tragedy has caused my family and I an immense amount of pain, our world is forever shattered and tainted by the actions of Mr. Long,” Cha’s granddaughter wrote. “My grandmother was an angel, to have her taken away in such a horrific manner is unbearable to think about.”

A third GoFundMe page was set up by the family of Young Yue, a mother who was killed in the shootings at the age of 63.

As of Sunday morning, the page has raised more than $51,000.

“My mother was a Korean-born American citizen who was hatefully and violently murdered, Rob Pete, Yue’s youngest son, wrote. “Mom was an amazing woman who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke.”