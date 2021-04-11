The owner of a butcher and taxidermy shop in Ravenel, South Carolina, said his team recently discovered five dog tags and several other items inside the belly of a 12-foot alligator.

“The gator, which weighed in at 445 pounds, was killed by Ned McNeely, who owns the Adams Run property where he found it,” WCSC reported Friday.

He transported the creature to Cordray’s to have it processed where the team later found the items, the outlet said.

The state reportedly bases the number of tags hunters get based on their acreage and the alligator population.

“McNeely said he has twin 7-year-old girls, three labs and a variety of duck impoundments at his property as well as a lot of swampland near the Edisto River,” the WCSC report stated.

He asked the shop’s Kenneth Cordray about looking inside the alligator’s stomach and Cordray said that is not something the team normally does but decided to grant his request.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the business shared photos of the animal and detailed the other items the employee’s found.

“5 dog tags, 1 bullet jacket, 1 spark plug, loads of turtle shells, and several bobcat claws were inside. Two of the tags were legible and one phone number still worked. The owner said he had that lease 24 years ago and those were from his deer dogs. Pretty interesting,” the post read:

Cordray picked up the phone and dialed the number on one of the dog tags.