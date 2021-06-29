Police: Venomous Cobra Snake Loose in North Carolina Neighborhood

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, are reportedly warning residents of a neighborhood in the northwest part of the city there is a venomous snake on the loose.

“Police sent a release around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday warning that a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home in the 7000-block of Sandringham Drive around 5:10 p.m. Monday,” Fox 46 reported.

An animal control officer went to the home after being notified about the snake but was unable to find the reptile.

Authorities said the zebra cobra belongs to a neighborhood resident and police said Tuesday morning the cobra is still missing and may spit and bite if it is cornered.

WRAL’s Kasey Cunningham shared a photo of the snake to her Facebook page and urged citizens to call 911 if they saw it.

“Police say it’s missing from a North Raleigh home and was spotted by a neighbor. Zebra Cobras are very dangerous and not native to North Carolina,” she wrote:

Call 911 if you see this venomous Zebra Cobra snake – it’s on the loose here in Raleigh. Police say it’s missing from a… Posted by WRAL Kasey Cunningham on Tuesday, June 29, 2021

In a post on Twitter, Cunningham said, “It doesn’t it appear it’s illegal to own one BUT it is illegal if it’s not in an escape-proof enclosure. It also requires a ‘suitable antivenin plan,'”:

I attached the state statute for owning venomous replies. It doesn’t it appear it’s illegal to own one BUT it is illegal if it’s not in an escape-proof enclosure. It also requires a “suitable antivenin plan” pic.twitter.com/1TZS3L61gq — Kasey Cunningham (@WRALKasey) June 29, 2021

“In the event of an escape of a venomous reptile, the owner or possessor of the venomous reptile shall immediately notify local law enforcement,” the screenshot in her post read.

The snake is extremely dangerous and its venom could cause tissue damage or be fatal, according to WRAL.

Meanwhile, neighbors are being cautious when outdoors and told the outlet they did not know the snake lived in the area. They also expressed concern for their pets and kids.

“It is pretty alarming. It seems like a pretty dangerous snake, and dogs like to sniff in the grass and check things out,” neighbor Mark Pavlic said, adding, “It’s an extreme worry.”

The zebra cobra is from Africa, the WRAL report concluded.