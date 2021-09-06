A Florida Police Department Posted a photograph of a local Texas Roadhouse’s tribute to the 13 fallen servicemembers who lost their lives in the August 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport.

The Ocoee Police posted a photo of a table at the Ocoee Texas Roadhouse reserved for the 13 fallen servicemembers. The tribute was done in a large booth of the restaurant that displayed a framed photograph of the servicemembers. Each of the 13 settings was accompanied by aluminum bud light bottles. A sign, fixed at the end of the table read, “this table is reserved in honor of the 13 fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the Kabul airport bombing – Till Valhalla.”

Our own Texas Roadhouse Ocoee tribute to our Country’s 13 fallen soldiers. #NeverForget #FallenHeroes pic.twitter.com/d1io8WrdGi — Ocoee Police (@OcoeePD) September 4, 2021

Breitbart News spoke with Texas Roadhouse Manager Alexandria Dickerson, who explained what prompted the tribute. “We just wanted to honor the 13 servicemembers who passed and give respect to their families” Dickerson stated. “Texas Roadhouse overall supports veterans and everyone who has served or who has passed away from serving.”

Dickerson would add that every Veteran’s Day, the Texas Roadhouse looks to give back to the nation’s heroes:

Every Veteran’s Day we try to give back. We give away free entrees for all veteran’s current and previous as well.

When asked if the tribute was a coordinated effort with Ocoee Police, Dickerson stated, “We do partner with them a lot, so it might have just been from- we have several police officers that come in here and eat on a regular basis, so it could be from there. We do partner with them, so if they happened to see it on another Facebook page it was probably just shared that way.”

A number of tributes have taken place across the entirety of the U.S. in the wake of the suicide bombing in Afghanistan. Alexia Rodriguez, who had previously served in the Marine Corps alongside late Sergeant Johanny Rosario, organized a vigil at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial. Children in Utah also put together a touching tribute with their next-door neighbor Jeremy Brown.

Breitbart News has reached out to the Ocoee Police Department for comment and awaits a response.