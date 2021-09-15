A man defecated in a freezer at a Crest Foods grocery store in Moore, Oklahoma, and a lady unintentionally touched the excrement when she reached for a bag of pizza rolls.

“I pick up a bag of pizza rolls, there’s literally shit,” Shirley Wright-Johnson said angrily after grabbing a hand full of feces. “Human shit, excuse my language.”

The incident occurred on September 12, at around 8:40 pm, when Wright-Johnson was grocery shopping with her children. She opened the refrigerator to retrieve pizza rolls but was confused when she felt an odd texture. “I grabbed the bag, I felt something smushy on the bag and turned it over, and there it was” she recounted to KFOR.

Police Lieutenant Kyle Johnson explained the suspect had made his way to the frozen food section to commit the disgusting act. “That individual was then observed and went to the cooler section, where proceeded to defecate inside one of the coolers before leaving the business.”

The man was also taking pictures of women throughout the grocery store. “It’s a little bit disturbing,” explained Lieutenant Johnson. “It’s kind of out there. We don’t see this much.”

Wright-Johnson explained that she immediately cleaned her hands after the incident and took her kids home. “I bleached my hand. I disinfected my hand. All the way home they was still like ‘Mom I can smell it, I can smell it!’ And I’m like, ‘I smell it too, baby.’

Wright-Johnson explained that she was offered steaks from the store’s corporate office as a consolation for her suffering, but the store has not commented on the matter.

The man was brought to custody on the evening of September 14 according to a Facebook post by the Moore Police Department. “We are pleased to inform you that as of yesterday evening, with the assistance of our community members and one of our very own vigilant off-duty Officers, the person of interest in the disturbing incident at Crest Foods was identified, located, apprehended, and was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on unrelated charges,” the post reads.