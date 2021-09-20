A Louisiana Walmart worker quit her job over the loudspeaker in an expletive-ridden, bridge-burning blaze of glory.

In a viral video, Beth Mcgrath quit her job working in the electronics department of a Walmart in Carencro, Louisiana. The video posted to her Facebook account on September 14 begins with Mcgrath working up the gumption to make the announcement.

After letting out a deep exhale, Mcgrath began by saying, “attention Walmart shoppers and associates, my name is Beth from electronics. I’ve been working at Walmart for almost five years and I can say that everyone here is overworked and underpaid.”

She continued to express her frustrations by calling out the store’s policies and management. “The attendant policy is bullshit,” she continued. “We are treated from management and customers poorly every day. Whenever we have a problem with it we are told we are replaceable. I’m tired of the constant gaslighting. This company treats their elderly associates like shit.”

Mcgrath then got personal with her criticism of the store’s management. “To Jared, our store manager, you’re a pervert. Greta and Kathy, shame all y’all for treating your associates the way you do. I hope you don’t speak to your families the way you speak to us,” she declared. Mcgrath ended the video by exclaiming, “Fuck management and fuck this job. I quit!”

The former Walmart employee posted a follow-up video to her Facebook account the next day on September 15 after the video had gone viral. “Hey guys I just wanted to come and say that I am so grateful for all of the support that I’ve received in the last 24 hours,” she began. “I never intended for the video to blow up the way it did. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster for me and I am just at a loss for words.”

To everyone who has commented, liked, and shared, you all have impacted my life also. Thank you all 🖤 Posted by Beth Mcgrath on Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Mcgrath then went on to explain why she recorded the video in the first place. “I didn’t record the video for clout, I recorded the video for my fellow coworkers to let them know that I do love them and I do want what’s best for them. I wanted to be their voice, I wanted to be my voice, and I just wanted to thank everybody who has donated.” Mcgrath became emotional near the end of the video and explained, “If I had any advice from this, it would be to say do not be afraid to speak your piece, even if it tears you down first. Thanks, guys.”