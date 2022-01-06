An Uber driver went above and beyond in taking care of an underage passenger after they were stuck on snow-covered I-95 in Virginia for hours on Tuesday.

Uber driver Davante Williams was driving a young lady from Washington, DC, to her parents’ home when they became stranded on I-95 along with drivers and passengers in hundreds of other vehicles, according to News Nation.

“My passenger, she was so distraught,” he told News Nation’s Marni Hughes. “Apparently, I picked her up from Union Station, and her train was canceled due to derailment. So she only could call for Uber, and I was her driver.”

Williams had crackers and water in his car and said the snack tied the two over while they were stuck for five hours. He also spoke to her parents to reassure them their daughter was in good hands.

“I had to explain to her parents that, ‘Hey, I’m not anyone crazy. I’m just trying to get your daughter somewhere safe,'” he recalled to News Nation.

When the Uber driver and the young lady made it off of the highway, Williams ensured she had a hotel room for the evening.

“I wind up having to put her in a hotel because she wasn’t old enough to get a room … So I wanted to make sure she was comfortable. And I didn’t want to leave her stranded,” he explained.

After Williams got her home safely, she made sure to thank him.

“She actually texted me and just thanked me … for everything that I had done for her that night,” he told News Nation.

“The following morning her parents also … just outpouring of thanks again, for all that I could do to assist their daughter,” he added.

Now, people are taking notice of his kind and caring gestures on a national level. Uber shared his News Nation interview in a tweet.

Not all heroes wear capes ❤️ thank you, Davante! https://t.co/MlvQj3BBWe — Uber (@Uber) January 5, 2022

However, he may not work for the ride-sharing service for much longer as he has been offered a new job.

“I received an offer to be a lead driver for Ride Alto, where I will be pretty much in the office, just being a supervisor,” he told News Nation.

He added that on day one at his new job he will make sure everyone knows they are in good hands.

Williams’s story is not the only heartwarming report to come out of the disastrous snow-induced traffic jam. Breitbart News reported a bakery truck stranded on the highway passed out loaves of bread to motorists who had not eaten for hours on end.