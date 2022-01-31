A dog in Kansas rescued his owner’s father after the man fell on concrete stairs and was knocked unconscious.

Bob Riedel was outside with the dog named Diesel a few weeks ago when he fell in the cold. Diesel laid on top of Riedel and licked his face, helping him stay conscious, according to KSNT.

“With his help keeping me awake and keeping me warm, I called my buddy, he came over and picked me up,” Bob Riedel told the outlet.

When help reached the home, Diesel was protective of Bob, understanding he was injured.

His son, Jason, said that his father was nearly hypothermic when he arrived at a hospital. If Diesel had not sprung into action, “they’re not sure what would have happened,” KSNT reports.

“I was just real thankful that he was there to keep my dad warm,” Jason told KSNT. “I think it was like 10 degrees that night. I’m pretty sure after sitting out there for a couple hours, he wouldn’t probably be here right now.”

Bob could not praise the protective pooch enough.

“He’s just my dear friend, I think the world of him,” he told KSNT. “He’s always there for me.”

The father and son said Diesel would be rewarded with plenty of treats and episodes of Lassie.

Earlier this month, a dog in New Hampshire led authorities to the scene of a rollover car crash involving his owner, Breitbart News reported. A New Hampshire state trooper dubbed the pooch a “real-life Lassie.”