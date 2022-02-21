A five-year-old boy in Arkansas is being lauded as a hero for helping police officers locate a missing man who has Alzheimer’s disease.

On February 16, the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) announced it was searching for 65-year-old Tony Joab, who had left his residence earlier in the day. The department noted that Joab, who has Alzheimer’s, left home without a phone or vehicle and would appear disoriented.

“There have been extensive efforts made to locate the gentleman, but we just hadn’t found him yet,” Lt. Scott Carlton with FPD told KNWA/KFTA. “Darkness was moving out on us. We had rainfall coming in, and we had done everything we could to put the information out to the public to try to find him.”

As police were running out of options, they decided to go door to door in hopes of finding a lead. They eventually ended up at five-year-old Ezekial McCulley’s house, where the preschooler told them he had seen Joab in the woods while at recess earlier in the day.