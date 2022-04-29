A pit bull puppy named Loki that was rescued from a California debris fire earlier this month has found his forever home with a Sacramento firefighter.

On April 12, the Sacramento Fire Department was responding to a fire underneath the Eastbound I-80 bridge near Norwood Avenue when firefighters came across the tiny pooch, the SFD said. The pup did not have a name tag, so firefighters took him to the Front Street Animal Center.

“He had a lot more plastic, burned plastic, on top of his fur area on top of his back [and on] top of his head,” Fireman Mike Thawley told Good Day Sacramento. “He has a little down below burned on the hind leg.”

The outlet noted that Thawley took in the pup as a foster while the shelter worked to find him a permanent owner, but the search proved futile.

“He will be adopted, and he will have a big sister named Chunk cus Loki will be living with us,” Thawley said in a video shared by the SFD.

“We didn’t have a name for him, but it came about yesterday, and his name is Loki, and Loki is the Norwegian god of fire,” he explained.

Loki is a tri-colored pitbull mix.

“Definitely a breed that is misunderstood but definitely one of the most family-friendly and loving breeds out there,” Thawley said.

The fireman said he rescued Loki’s sister Chunk around five years ago after his engine crew spotted the Bluenose American Staffordshire Terrier chained to a fence “with no hair” and “mange.”

“Chunk was about three months old, and I did the same thing: fostered her, then I adopted her… she’s at home living the life of luxury just like little Loki will be soon too,” he explained.

Thawley told Good Day Sacramento that some 30 million people followed Chunk’s journey and that he received an award from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).