A Hawaii man is still driving around with a custom license plate that reads “FCKBLM” after repeatedly being ordered by the state’s Department of Customer Servies (CDS) to forfeit it, according to a report.

KITV anchor Tom George tweeted that the “FCKBLM” means “F*** Black Lives Matter,” and the saga surrounding the plate dates back to last summer when it began drawing attention on the Oahu roadways, KITV reported.

Racism on Hawaii roads: Nearly a year after this “FCKBLM” license plate was recalled after our initial story, the owner is still refusing to surrender the plates after multiple warnings, and registration is now expired @KITV4 #BlackLivesMatter #BLM >> https://t.co/s1y5vgDhQy pic.twitter.com/9ZmxSOFtFh — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) June 3, 2022

“The license plate was first spotted in August 2021, and the City and County of Hawaii told us that the vanity license plate was an ‘ill-advised oversight’, as any requests with the letters’ FCK’ or ‘FKN’ are automatically rejected,” the outlet wrote.

CDS said it sent three notices to the man recalling the tags, but he has yet to fork it over. George noted that the recall followed an initial KITV story on the plate.

“CSD has placed a hold on further renewals of his vehicle registration and his registration is now expired,” the agency told the station. “HPD [Honolulu Police Department] is able to cite the vehicle if it is being operated on the roads.”

.@HonoluluGov now has site to report offensive vanity plates — Last week, several viewers contacted @KITV4 about this “FCKBLM” plate on road — city admitted it was “ill-advised oversight” in screening process and ordered the owner to surrender it #BlackLivesMatter #BLM https://t.co/JXoIz148SR pic.twitter.com/bF0jFifYEL — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) August 15, 2021

Though the man’s registration and inspection sticker have expired, the car has been seen cruising around Oahu, KITV said. While the HPD can initiate a traffic stop with the driver if they catch him on the road, they are reportedly unable to go onto the motorist’s property to remove the tags.

KITV’s story comes as Black Lives Matter has drawn criticism as of late for the handling of its financial dealings. Last month, Breitbart News reported that tax documents filed with the IRS seemingly showed the organization’s “co-founder Patrisse Cullors liked to splash the charity’s funds around.” On Thursday, a report surfaced asserting the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s latest board chair filed for personal bankruptcy on three occasions between 2005 and 2016.