Superhero Window Washers Bring Smiles at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

Patients looking outside their windows at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, were given something very special to smile about on Monday.

A crew from Pro-Clean International, a local window washing company, dressed as popular superheroes for their job at the Children’s Hospital to give some struggling patients a surprise.

The window cleaners were dressed as iconic characters from comic books and movies, such as Iron Man, Batman, Deadpool, and Superman, plus other heroes.

Joe Haist, CEO of Pro-Clean International, told WRDB that his company had been doing this for about five years. They first started dressing up as Santa Clause and elves, and eventually, the crew began dressing as superheroes.

“You can see them, they’re in pain and then they look over at you and they smile,” Haist told WRDB. “That’s when you know the magic is happening.”

Emmett Ramser, Chief Administrative Officer of Norton Children’s Hospital, told WLKY that “it certainly makes a day that can be tough much much better for these kids.”

Haist got the idea when he spent time at the same hospital for his child, who has special needs.

“I have a special needs child that was born blind with special needs,” Haist told WRDB, “I know that sometimes you go to the hospital, you’re there for a long time and there’s not a lot to see or do and there’s not a lot of happiness. So it’s really a great moment to really kind of bring people some happiness.”

He also told WLKY that he would have parents come up and hug him, thanking him for bringing happiness into their children’s lives.

“And they say it’s for the kids, but you also say ‘it’s for them,'” Haist said, referring to the parents, acknowledging it can be stressful for them too.

Footage from the local outlets’ reports showed children visibly excited and smiling as the superhero window washers appeared and interacted with them outside their windows.

The process of cleaning all the windows at the hospital takes around two to three days, WLKY noted, giving the superheroes plenty of time to bring smiles to some struggling patients.

