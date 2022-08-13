A woman in Georgia reached her 101st birthday, and family members hope everyone will celebrate her remarkable life.

Cornell “Connie” Dansby was born in Troup County on August 11, 1921, and relatives believe she is one of the oldest people in the area, 11 Alive reported Thursday.

Throughout her long and productive life, she worked as a presser, professional driver, and even a poet. Now, she attributes her health to exercise, a love of reading, writing poetry, praying, reading her Bible, and faith in God.

A photo taken during her birthday celebration in 2021 was evidence of how family members and loved ones treated her like royalty.

Dansby was dressed in a white gown with a blue sash while sitting in a regal chair:

HAPPY 101ST BIRTHDAY 💯🎉 Cornell "Connie" Dansby has led a remarkable life over the last 101 years. She's been a presser,… Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Friday, August 12, 2022

In Dansby’s first years of life in America, the Roaring Twenties became a period of significant change, according to History.com.

“For the first time, more Americans lived in cities than on farms,” the website reads:

The nation’s total wealth more than doubled between 1920 and 1929, and gross national product (GNP) expanded by 40 percent from 1922 to 1929. This economic engine swept many Americans into an affluent “consumer culture” in which people nationwide saw the same advertisements, bought the same goods, listened to the same music and did the same dances. Many Americans, however, were uncomfortable with this racy urban lifestyle, and the decade of Prohibition brought more conflict than celebration. But for some, the Jazz Age of the 1920s roared loud and long, until the excesses of the Roaring Twenties came crashing down as the economy tanked at the decade’s end.

In addition, Warren G. Harding (R) became the 29th President of the United States in 1921. He is described on the White House website as a man who “embraced technology and was sensitive to the plights of minorities and women.”

On Friday, social media users expressed their joy and well wishes to Dansby, one person writing, “Happy Birthday!! You look beautiful!”

“Happy Birthday Connie! You have been truly blessed,” another commented.