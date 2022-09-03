Wisconsin news anchor Neena Pacholke committed suicide when her fiancé broke off their relationship weeks before their wedding, the tragedy reportedly occurring at their home in Wausau.

“The split came after a tumultuous two-year romance filled with fights, heavy drinking and rumors of affairs,” the Daily Mail reported Saturday, noting the young woman returned home one day to the house where she lived with fiancé Kyle Haase and allegedly found panties that did not belong to her, according to friends.

The young woman was found deceased August 27 at their home. The loss left the community reeling.

In a statement, WAOW described 27-year-old Pacholke as its “beloved morning anchor.”

We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. https://t.co/yE9eamrjiW — News 9 WAOW (@WAOW) August 29, 2022

According to Pacholke’s obituary, she had “an infectious smile and contagious laugh” and never failed to put others ahead of herself.

Per the Mail article, the couple argued frequenly, and it appeared she was more in love with Haase than he with her, a friend reportedly said.

In addition, she apparently suspected that he had reconnected with someone from a past relationship.

Haase was also accused of showing someone a nude photo from a former mistress, saying he wished Pacholke had that kind of body and the only benefit he got from her was a tax break because she made $47,000 annually.

https://t.co/8a4Qaxyw96 can reveal WAOW-9 news anchor Neena Pacholke took her own life after fiancé Kyle Haase called it quits, after a tumultuous two years filled with fights and affair rumors. (Latest news at https://t.co/EGO0zsqUhM) https://t.co/5gBNf6ilf5 — News Pug (@news_pug) September 3, 2022

They had planned to wed next month at a resort in Mexico. However, one friend reportedly said, “I never liked him,” and someone else said he was known for being the drunkest person when visiting a bar.

The outlet noted Haase was arrested for a DUI in May; his blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Pacholke was with him but her blood alcohol level was .07.

Meanwhile, “Haase told a friend that Neena left him a message and an email saying that she loves him and was just hurting so bad she had to leave,” the Mail article continued.

Her parents later confirmed she had endured mental health problems for a long time and was receiving treatment.

In a social media post Monday, WAOW’s Brendan Mackey shared a tribute to the young woman, writing, “Let’s remember Neena Pacholke for the beautiful person she was. The brightest light in the room. The biggest smile and the funniest laugh.”

I love you NeenaI have never met anyone in my entire life that is more loved than this girl. Everyday she made people… Posted by Brendan Mackey WAOW on Monday, August 29, 2022

“We all love you so much Neena. I am going to miss you so much,” he concluded.