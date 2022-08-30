A 27-year-old Wisconsin news anchor died Saturday during an apparent suicide and the loss has hurt the community.

WAOW anchor Neena Pacholke was remembered for her bright smile and positive personality, according to the New York Post.

In a statement Sunday, WAOW called Pacholke its “beloved morning anchor” and said the crew was devastated by the news.

“Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly,” the statement read.

“We ask you to please keep her family in your thoughts at this time as we all cope with the loss,” it continued.

We are absolutely devastated to share with you all that Neena passed away suddenly. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts. Feel free to share any favorite memories or condolences in the comments below. https://t.co/yE9eamrjiW — News 9 WAOW (@WAOW) August 29, 2022

The young woman was originally from Tampa and played basketball at the University of South Florida (USF).

In a social media post Monday, USF expressed sadness, writing, “The Bulls are heartbroken to learn of the sudden loss of our beloved former teammate Neena Pacholke (2013-16). Our thoughts and prayers are with Neena and her family during this extremely difficult time.”

The Bulls are heartbroken to learn of the sudden loss of our beloved former teammate Neena Pacholke (2013-16). Our thoughts and prayers are with Neena and her family during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/kMDyBZVsOG — USF W. Basketball (@USFWBB) August 29, 2022

Her sister confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that she had been engaged to be married and died by suicide.

“My sister was by far the happiest person I thought I knew,” Kaitlynn told the newspaper.

“Sometimes you just don’t know what people are going through, no matter how much you think you know someone. … My sister had access to every resource you could imagine. She was loved by everybody. She was so good at her job,” she added.

In a social media post on May 22, Pacholke said she could not believe she had been living and working in Wisconsin for five years:

FIVE YEARS!? 📺 🎤 I can’t believe I’ve called central Wisconsin home for five years now. I’ve met so many incredible… Posted by Neena Pacholke on Sunday, May 22, 2022

“I’ve met so many incredible people.. I’ve helped share your stories, we’ve cried together in tough times & shared some of the happiest moments in your lives. Thank you for accepting me and making it so cozy that I call this place home. Here’s to many more memories!” she wrote.

Per WebMD, anyone who knew another person in danger of committing suicide was advised to call a local suicide prevention number or the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-TALK (8255).