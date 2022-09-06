Watch: Soldier Surprises Younger Brother at PeeWee Football Game

Eleven-year-old Justin Hamby had not seen his older brother Joshua Hamby, a U.S. Army private, in eight months as he was deployed right away after training.

Little did Justin know, a big surprise was waiting for him.

As Justin and his peewee football teammates from Miamisburg, Ohio, were gearing up for a game, Joshua was standing in the middle of the locker room waiting to surprise his brother as the team was walking in.

However, Justin, wearing number 30, completely missed his brother when he walked inside, as seen in the heartwarming video footage via USA Today.

Watch:

Noticing that he did not see his brother, Justin’s coach and dad called him out, which initially made the 11-year-old think he was in trouble.

When they turned him around, Justin wasted no time by running and jumping into Joshua’s arms.

This prompted all the players and coaches to applaud the heartwarming moment as Justin finally had the chance to embrace his older brother — a moment he had long been waiting for.

The Hambys’ reunion follows a number of heartwarming U.S. military servicemen and family reunions that have occurred this year.

In June, one soldier traveled 30 hours home from Kuwait to surprise her daughter at her high school graduation, Breitbart News noted.

The previous month, a U.S. Army Specialist, who spent 14 months stationed in Germany, surprised her eight siblings by visiting the various schools they were attending in Michigan.

