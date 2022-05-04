A U.S. Army specialist from Michigan surprised her eight siblings at their respective schools in Sterling Heights on April 28 after being stationed in Germany for the last 14 months.

U.S. Army Specialist Trinity O’Brien, who was sent to Germany in February of last year, did not make the visits alone, WJBK reported. She brought her fiancé Alex Craven, whom she met while in the military police in Germany.

Her first stop was Henry Ford High School, where she surprised her sister Felicity and brother Liam, WXYZ noted. Felicity approached her big sister and latched onto her with a big bear hug as classmates looked on and cheered.

After seeing Felicity and Liam, Brown and Craven were off to Bemis Junior High School to see her sister Claire, who is a student, and brother Aiden, who recently graduated high school and was tricked into showing up at the Bemis Junior High School, according to WXYZ.

Trinity showed up in Claire’s classroom and the two shared an embrace. She also surprised Aidan, a computer specialist, whose boss was seemingly in on the surprise.

“I was working with my boss and was just kind of like, ‘Oh, I need you to go to Bemis to like fix some of their servers,'” he explained, according to WXYZ.

From Bemis, the couple traveled to Browning Elementary School to visit Trinity’s four youngest siblings, and they immediately walked up to her and wrapped her in a group hug upon seeing her.

“I didn’t think I was going to see you in person until the wedding!” one of her little brothers said.

The nine siblings and their parents proceeded to take photos outside of the school after Brown saw her youngest siblings, according to WXYZ.

“It’s just emotional. We just really missed Trinity,” her father, Darren O’Brien, told WDIV. “It was wonderful to see our kids be able to have that moment with her.”

Brown soon has to head back to Germany but plans to make plenty of memories with her loved ones before leaving.