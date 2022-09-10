A ten-year-old named Caleb Schmidt raises chickens for his business venture called Red Hen to help feed neighbors in Michigan.

The boy and his mother, Diane Wheeler-Schmidt, built a roadside stand outside Saline to sell eggs and other items to customers, MLive.com reported Saturday.

Caleb Schmidt, with the help of his mother, sells his chicken’s eggs for $4 a dozen at his roadside mart. https://t.co/4Nb3wh2BLV — MLive (@MLive) September 10, 2022

“He made it all happen,” Wheeler-Schmidt told the outlet, adding, “He told us his ideas and we did it.”

She posted photos on August 7 of the stand before it was assembled and ready to do business: Two days on this project. It’s almost done. Roadside egg and such sale house. Posted by Diane R. Wheeler-Schmidt on Sunday, August 7, 2022

It was later placed at the end of their driveway. Red Hen also offers fresh vegetables and homemade goodies such as salsa and jams.

Caleb has been formulating his plan to open the business for a long time and came up with the logo on his own.

Meanwhile, Wheeler-Schmidt apparently enjoys helping Caleb take care of his five roosters and 45 hens every day but she never has to tell him to do anything.

“Even though I help him to try to get it done quicker, he’s the one that says, ‘Come on mom, we got to go do the chickens,'” she commented.

More photos showed the Red Hen stand with its green roof and striking blue sign:

A little more paint and it is good to go. I think it Turned out really good. So cute and exactly how I envisioned it. Thank goodness for the handy tools we have to dig those deep holes. Posted by Diane R. Wheeler-Schmidt on Sunday, August 7, 2022

“A little more paint and it is good to go. I think it turned out really good. So cute and exactly how I envisioned it,” Wheeler-Schmidt’s post reads.

Her friends expressed their excitement about the small business, one person writing, “Looks awesome!! Love it!”

“Caleb Im Ready for some eggs… need to be making a wedding cake here SOON,” another commented.

According to Wheeler-Schmidt, Caleb’s entrepreneurial spirit has shone through as he determines the best way to care for his chickens and how to make a profit.