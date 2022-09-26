A Michigan teenager with hearing loss has found a new companion and is enjoying every minute he is spending with him.

During the summer, Walker Cousineau, 14, was scrolling through the Human Society of Midland’s Facebook page, showcasing pets needing adoption, and one dog caught his attention.

“This dog is deaf. Just like me!” Walker told Mindy as she recalled his excitement to the Washington Post. “I need him — he’s my dog.”

Walker had just discovered a deaf six-year-old pit bull mix named “puppy” at the time.

Moments later, Mindy and her husband, Jim, drove with Walker 35 miles from their home in Bentley to a Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event in Midland to meet the dog.

As soon as Walker met the dog, it was clear right away the new pooch would be coming home with the family.

The 14-year-old also quickly named his new pet “Dave,” which originated from the movie Despicable Me after Steve Carell’s main character, Gru, told one of his minions, “Hey Dave, listen up, please!”

“He thought it would be funny because Dave [the dog] can’t listen up,” his mother said.

Dave was one of 22,165 pets adopted during the Empty the Shelter event, according to Bissell Pet Foundation, which helps pets from across the country find a home.

Walker was not born with hearing loss but was diagnosed with the kidney disorder Alport syndrome at ten years old. Over time, his hearing has gradually been in decline, according to Fox News.

“He does not use a lot of sign language, Mindy said. “He lip reads and wears bilateral hearing aids, so they’re helping.”

Walker is also on the autistic spectrum and has had behavioral challenges in the past but having Dave in the house has helped calm him.

“We’ve noticed a huge difference in Walker’s attitude and behavior since Dave showed up,” his mother told the Post. “He’s more relaxed.”

Walker is encouraging other aspiring dog owners to consider adopting an older dog with disabilities or special conditions because they “need love too — not just puppies,” Fox News noted.

After having Dave in their home for over a month, his mom noted that he and Walker have become “inseparable.” It has even helped him become more confident with his disability.

“Now Walker is all in,” Mindy told Daily Paws. “He’s like, ‘It’s OK to be deaf, my dog’s deaf!'”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.