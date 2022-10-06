A popular family-run haunted house in San Bernardino, California, was shut down by city officials after neighbors complained about traffic and safety concerns.

The Caitlin Manor Haunted House, located at 6880 Caitlin Street, was started nine years ago by Augie and Maria Cowan to help raise funds for their daughter, Andrea, 14, who has a terminal brain illness and is in hospice care, according to KTLA.

The Cowan’s haunted house attraction — which runs during the last two weeks of October — has since brought in large crowds who seek to be spooked, but also to admire the hard work that is put into the display.

It was supposed to be “the final scare” since Andrea does not have much longer to live, but now it appears unlikely that the haunted house will go forward this year after neighbors complained to city officials.

Among the concerns neighbors cited were high traffic, noise, and leftover trash. There were also safety concerns over reported vehicle break-ins and a shooting last year.

The city also cited permit issues as a reason for shutting down the haunted house.

“When I called down there, they said, ‘oh we didn’t know that people were actually going in the yard. We thought it was a drive thru.’ So they pulled the permit,” Augie told NBC Los Angeles.

However, San Bernardino councilman Ben Reynoso apologized for the closure and the last-minute troubles it has caused for the family.

“You’re doing a great thing, and I hate that you have to be here. I want to apologize to everyone because I’m fully responsible for all of you being here, for you losing sleep at night, for you worrying about this not happening anymore because I relayed the information,” Reynoso said at a city council meeting on Wednesday, Fox 11 reported.

The councilman noted that the attraction could still go on this year, but it would have to take place at another location, not at Caitlin Manor.

While it is unlikely, the Cowans stated in a Facebook post on Thursday they are still exploring options to host the event this year.

“Caitlin Manor will not be at the usual location and is put on hold. Looking for [a] commercial building to hold it. Chances are slim this year,” the statement read.

If the family is able to find an alternative location, San Bernardino officials will work to expedite the permit process, according to a city official.

Augie and Maria are now hoping that someone can come forward at the 11th hour so they can set up the attraction one last time for Andrea.

“She’s just so tough, she’s a fighter. We’re hoping we can at least get the final scare,” said Augie via NBC Los Angeles. “We just take it day by day.”

This is not the only Halloween attraction that has been shut down due to angry neighbors.

Breitbart News recently reported on an Illinois couple that was forced to take down a popular Stranger Things floating mannequin outside their home after one neighbor complained about the crowds it was drawing.

