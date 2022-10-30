An eight-year-old boy has become the youngest person to summit El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, according to his father who made the journey with him.

CNN reported Sam Adventure Baker reached his goal on Friday and his dad shared about their climb on social media.

“We made it!” Joe Baker wrote, adding, “My wife accidentally brought up our double sleeping bag and so Sam wanted to end our adventure with a cuddle.” “What an amazing week! I’m so proud of Sam. He completed the youngest rope ascent of ElCap! In a few years he might be be back breaking more records,” the post read: We made it! And then had a little party with our disco ball. My wife accidentally brought up our double sleeping bag… Posted by Joe Baker on Friday, October 28, 2022 Their climb began earlier this week with two other team members. However, rock climbing has been a huge part of their family life for many years and Sam “was in a harness before he could walk,” his father explained. A photo showed the smiling father and son after accomplishing their goal: He did it!! 8-year-old Sam Baker just became the youngest climber to ever reach the top of El Capitan in Yosemite… Posted by KRDO NewsChannel 13 / KRDO.com on Friday, October 28, 2022 “This is an epic adventure with my Dad,” Sam explained while hanging off the side of El Capitan. He later said from inside his tent, “We are up one-third of El Capitan.” Video showed the boy training for the climb and WFAA reported he has scaled peaks across the country:

In his social media post, Sam’s father said they would hike down eight miles the following day.

He expected the child to cry throughout the climb because it was difficult and emotional, but “He has been so tough and worked through all of it.”

His training included climbing Moonlight Buttress in Utah’s Zion National Park and that was how his father knew Sam was ready to take on El Capitan.

“The only way that you can accomplish it is with mini goals,” Baker said last week:

“Where it’s like nope, today’s goal is just to get to there. It’s just five pitches today or just seven pitches today or just two more to go. Like that, a kid can swallow, but you can’t swallow the wall or else you quit,” he concluded.