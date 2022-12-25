Staff at a San Diego County animal center are thankful this Christmas season after 38 puppies survived a serious vehicle accident in Texas.

A truck that was transporting 40 puppies from the Heart of Louisiana Animal Center to Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, California, flipped on its side at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday while passing through Longview, Texas, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

While two of the puppies unfortunately died, the driver and the 38 other puppies remarkably survived the accident.

However, they had to wait in the cold weather for three hours before they could be transported to the warm fire station, NBC affiliate KETK reported.

The driver only sustained minor injuries, while one puppy suffered a broken leg, another a head injury, and some had eye injuries, such as a scratched cornea, the Union-Tribune noted.

The surviving puppies arrived safely in Rancho Santa Fe Wednesday morning, according to the Helen Woodward Animal Center via social media, calling it a “true Christmas miracle.”

“We are incredibly moved by the severity of the accident and the miracle of how many of them not only survived but were safe from injury,” the animal center’s adoption services director, Kendall Schulz, told the Union-Tribune.

“We put all of our hearts into looking after orphan pets but I sincerely feel that something greater was looking out for them this morning,” she added.

The center will put 20 of the puppies up for adoption this Christmas weekend, while the other 18 will continue to recover from their injuries before they can be adopted too.

