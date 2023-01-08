A deer in Minnesota crashed through the glass door of a local business recently, frightening the owner half to death.

The doe ran through the glass door of a butcher shop on Saturday at the She Said Butcher Shop in Moorhead, Bring Me the News reported Sunday.

In the video footage recorded by the shop, the deer bursts through the glass door, slides across the floor, and slams into something beyond the camera lens.

The creature tried to right itself but struggled and fell to the floor again before finally getting up and trying to escape another way:

Posted by She Said Butcher Shop on Saturday, January 7, 2023

After two attempts, the animal focused on the door and made its way back outside, leaving debris all over the shop’s floor.

“This was truly an ordeal and I am really not sure who was more scared at the time me or the deer, but it was a pretty terrifying experience overall,” the shop wrote in the comment section of the post.

The shop said the door was smashed, a hole left in the wall, and some plants were broken, but that was all.

“I am thankful, because it could have been so much worse, not only with damages, but potentially could have seriously hurt someone. I hope that the deer is ok and back telling the story to her friends about the crazy experience she had today escaping the butcher. Wow! What a day,” the post continued.

According to WCCO, the shop was forced to close early due to the incident:

Social media users expressed concern and also left humorous comments about what happened, one person writing, “Poor thing was terrified. Glad nobody was hurt!”

“When the meat delivers itself…” another commented.

A similar instance happened in April 2021 when a deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia, Breitbart News reported.

The animal apparently landed on a student who was reportedly asleep at the time.