More than 100 Dogs Rescued from Burning Building in Seattle

Firefighters and employees rescued more than 100 dogs after a fire broke out in doggy daycare in Seattle, Washington, last week.

Firefighters responded to the blaze “near the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE,” just before 11:00 a.m. on February 1, the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) wrote on its official website. The Department indicated that the fire started in a dryer.

“We literally had to grab them all out the door. I’m not going to say throw them, but we had to get them out quickly,” dog daycare employee Isaac Walker told KIRO 7.

After attempting unsuccessfully to put the fire out, staff prioritized getting the dogs to safety.

The outlet reported there were 115 dogs in total.

The SFD noted that upon arriving, firefighters recognized they would need considerable assistance to usher the dogs out of the burning building and then keep them out of the road:

As firefighters entered the main doorway, they were immediately encountered multiple dogs trying to escape the smoke-filled building. Crews requested additional resources, including Seattle Police and Animal Control, to help corral the loose dogs and prevent them from running onto Lake City Way NE. Fortunately, neighboring businesses assisted in providing temporary shelter for the dogs.

NBC 15 reported some employees created a makeshift barricade with their cars in the parking lot to keep the dog safe from the street.

13000 block of Lake City Way NE: Fire is under control. Impacted business is a dog daycare. Crews are rescuing multiple dogs from the fire. All workers accounted for. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 1, 2023

First responders “worked quickly to get the fire under control” and made sure that the seven people who had been in the building were safe, per the Fire Department.

A 19-year-old woman who was in “stable condition” received medical attention from paramedics, the SFD noted. She ultimately “declined transportation to the hospital.”

13000 block of Lake City Way NE: Fire extinguished. Animal Control is on scene to help with the displaced dogs. Neighboring veterinary clinic helped provide medical care and assisted in transporting them to vet hospitals. Incident is under investigation. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 1, 2023

Afterward, “firefighters conducted a more thorough search and rescue operation for dogs that remained in the facility,” the Fire Department continued. “Crews rescued multiple dogs and provided lifesaving efforts for four of them.”

Thankfully, no dogs were killed, though four needed to be transported to a veterinarian, according to NBC 15.

Some dogs were transported by bus to “another pet care facility for a reunion with their owners,” per KIRO 7.

An update to the post on the Fire Department’s website estimated monetary losses at $300,000.