A 67-year-old Michigan resident got the surprise of a lifetime when he accidentally bought a pair of Fantasy 5 tickets for the same drawing.

When the anonymous man purchased the Michigan Lottery tickets online, he did not realize he bought two for the same drawing on February 6, Fox 2 reported Monday.

The numbers 04-10-12-20-30 were drawn, which meant the man won a pair of jackpots worth $120,169.

He explained that every week, he buys a multi-draw Fantasy 5 ticket with numbers he has been using for the past few years.

He said he was about to leave town, therefore, “I bought a muti-draw ticket to cover the drawings while I was gone. There was some overlap on the drawings of the new ticket I had purchased and the multi-draw ticket I had purchased a few days prior.”

When he opened his lottery account, what he found was something he barely believed, which was a $240,338 prize pending.

“When I realized that I had won on one of the drawings both tickets covered to win $120,169 on each, I couldn’t help but laugh!” he explained.

As of Monday afternoon, the Michigan Lottery said its Fantasy 5 estimated jackpot is $105,00, and the next drawing is scheduled for this evening.

