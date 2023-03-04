A blanket of snow created a delightful scene for one woman and her playful horse in Bradford, New Hampshire.

Sandy Hodskins is the owner of West Meadow Farm, a place where instructors help riders form a better partnership with their horses.

As Hodskins worked to shovel snow this week, she decided it was time to take a break. However, little did she know her horse was thinking the same thing, per Fox 11.

West Wind is a 17-year-old Kiger mustang mare who was born in Oregon. She came to live with Hodskins as a yearling, and since that time, the two have done nearly everything together.

“We study natural horsemanship. It is a way to communicate to horses using psychology to connect with the horse at every level – recreation, training and competition,” Hodskins told the outlet.

When she brought the horse to another paddock, the pair began playing in the fresh snow by making snow angels, a favorite winter pastime of children.

Video footage shows Hodskins lying down while watching her beloved horse use one hoof to dig.

Moments later, West Wind also lies down, then mimics her owner by rubbing her body in the snow. At one point, the horse flips over with her hooves in the air. The pair are clearly having a delightful time together:

Hodskin’s Facebook friends were filled with joy over the clip, and shared their thoughts.

“The connection between you two is just so special. Love this,” one person commented.

“So much trust & respect,” another user replied, while someone else said, “I am amazed, she watched where you were and made sure she didn’t hurt you. She was in full control of her actions.”

Hodskins told Fox 11 approximately 12 inches of snow fell in the area, and more was expected over the weekend.

“We were just having fun like we did as kids. Something we often forget to do when we turn into an adult,” she said of the special moment.