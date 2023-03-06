Two United Airlines planes made contact at the Boston Logan International Airport on Monday, resulting in both flights being canceled.

NBC Boston reported that around 9:00 a.m. Monday, a United Airlines plane bound for Newark, New Jersey, was leaving its gate when it made contact with another United flight preparing to depart for Denver, Colorado.

WCVB reported both flights were canceled as a result of the contact.

One Twitter user posted a picture of the two planes making contact. The picture appears to show the wing of one plane scraping the tail of the other.

“Our plane crashed, but it’s just a fender bender,” the user wrote.

“Our teams are aware and are working on the best timely solution. We understand how frustrating delays are and we’re sorry that your travel has been impacted like this,” the airline replied.

Citing a statement from the airline, Boston.com reported that passengers of both aircraft deboarded and received alternative travel accommodations, later safely arriving at their destinations:

A United spokesperson said there were no injuries and customers deplaned and were placed on a different aircraft. “While pushing back from its gate earlier today at Boston Logan, the wing of one United aircraft made contact with the wing of another United plane parked at the neighboring gate,” the United spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Customers on both aircraft deplaned normally and we’ve made arrangements to get them to their destinations on different aircraft.”

NBC Boston noted that this incident occurred just days after a February 28 “close call” event at the same airport, where a Jetblue plane had to take “evasive action” while landing to avoid a private Learjet that was taking off, allegedly without clearance.

Citing the FAA, the outlet reported the departing plane had been instructed to wait on a runaway “but began a takeoff roll instead.”