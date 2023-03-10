A family traveled more than 2,600 miles from Seattle, Washington, to San Diego, California, to adopt a husky whose crooked smile caused others to overlook him.

Harvey, a husky, was in a shelter in San Diego and was eagerly awaiting his forever home. Unfortunately, many people who came to the shelter to adopt a pet looked past him – even describing him as “ugly” – because of a facial deformity that makes his mouth appear a bit lopsided, USA Today reported.

Joy Ollinger, who works as a humane officer at the San Diego County Department of Animal Services, took to Facebook to highlight Harvey’s often overlooked selling points.

“Harvey is a quiet and mellow husky who gets along with other dogs and loves treats. He’s around a year and a half old. Harvey has a facial deformity that doesn’t bother him but gives him a crooked smile. I think it makes him more endearing. He walks like a dream on a leash too,” she wrote.

A conversation ensued in the comments between Ollinger and a woman named Sherry Lankston, who was in Seattle, where she lives.

After inquiring about Harvey’s behavior with children and other pets, Lankston commented on Facebook, “I wasnt [sic] actively looking for a new furbaby but this guy’s sweet face has me swooning.”

KSDK reported Lankston knew Harvey might be adopted before she could reach him but said she would be glad he had finally found a home.

“There’s nothing sad about an animal finding its forever home. We’ll be very happy for him and enjoy visiting our friends and soaking up some sun before heading back north,” Lankston said.

USA Today reported that the drive South had taken 27 hours due to inclement weather, but for Lankston, Harvey was worth the trip.

“As soon as they got there, it was love at first sight,” Ollinger told USA Today. “They knew immediately that they would be adopting.”

Lankston said Harvey’s unique smile – far from being a flaw – is what appealed to her about her new “love-bug.”

“His little wonky smile melted my little wonky heart,” Lankston told USA Today.