A beauty school graduate in Minnesota is perfecting her craft thanks to a local nursing home whose residents adore her.

Marielle Smith recently graduated from the Atelier Academy of Beauty, a school located in Hopkins that offers its students hands-on education, KARE reported Monday.

Meanwhile, the young nail technician works part-time at a local nursing home where the elderly residents help her practice. Two of those people are Toots Holland and Dee Lowell, who love being pampered.

It takes approximately three hours for Smith to file, polish, and paint the ladies’ nails. The two residents love to praise the 19-year-old’s hard work, and Toots said, “See how she takes care of each nail. Now this is a talent, it truly is.”

The academy teaches skills such as luxury pedicures, gel nail manicures, reflexology massage, and nail art, according to its website, so Smith knows what she is doing.

Two years ago, she began working at Good Samaritan Society – Ambassador as a certified nursing assistant, but has since worked in health information management, while also being at the front desk.