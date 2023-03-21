A beauty school graduate in Minnesota is perfecting her craft thanks to a local nursing home whose residents adore her.
Marielle Smith recently graduated from the Atelier Academy of Beauty, a school located in Hopkins that offers its students hands-on education, KARE reported Monday.
Meanwhile, the young nail technician works part-time at a local nursing home where the elderly residents help her practice. Two of those people are Toots Holland and Dee Lowell, who love being pampered.
It takes approximately three hours for Smith to file, polish, and paint the ladies’ nails. The two residents love to praise the 19-year-old’s hard work, and Toots said, “See how she takes care of each nail. Now this is a talent, it truly is.”
The academy teaches skills such as luxury pedicures, gel nail manicures, reflexology massage, and nail art, according to its website, so Smith knows what she is doing.
Two years ago, she began working at Good Samaritan Society – Ambassador as a certified nursing assistant, but has since worked in health information management, while also being at the front desk.
The two elderly ladies were the ones who urged Smith to attend beauty school.
“They definitely encouraged me to keep going, because I was not good when I first started,” she recalled.
But because practice makes perfect, Smith is now able to decorate residents’ nails with all kinds of beautiful designs. Right now, Toots, who used to work in a machine shop, is sporting nails with Easter bunnies on them.
The facility’s director of nursing, Kim Stoltzman, heaped praise on Smith for making residents proud of their manicured nails.
“It just makes them feel good. It just adds so much joy to their day and their life,” she commented.
As she took beauty school classes, a nursing home worker found the perfect people to serve as her practice models. Marielle Smith got her reps in, and the residents at Good Samaritan Society Ambassador have never sported nicer nails. "They're gorgeous," 85-year-old Toots Holland says. "I should be a movie star now."
Meanwhile, social media users expressed joy over the young woman’s efforts, one person writing, “Great work Marielle!! Such a heart-warming service you are providing!! Not all heroes wear capes!”
“It means more than people realize to these ladies,” another replied.
