A Massachusetts family was notified in late March that their dog, who went missing in May of last year, has been found and identified in New Hampshire thanks to its microchip device – ten months after he disappeared.

Boston 25 reported a family from Medford, Massachusetts, lost their dog, Bo, in May 2022. Bo reportedly remained missing until March, when an animal control officer in Pelham, New Hampshire, retrieved the dog and scanned his microchip, leading to Bo’s long-awaited reunion with his family.

Missing Dogs Massachusetts posted a picture of Bo happily posing with his family after he was recovered.

“We have very exciting news out of Medford today. A strong reminder to all to microchip your dogs and REGISTER those chips! Bo went missing back in May 2022. There was one possible sighting but then nothing after,” the post read. “Months of scam calls to the owners, time passing, hope still carrying on. Then yesterday, the call came from Pelham NH and from the microchip company to Bo’s family. He had been picked up in NH.”

3/30/23 We have very exciting news out of Medford today. A strong reminder to all to microchip your dogs and REGISTER… Posted by Missing Dogs Massachusetts on Thursday, March 30, 2023

The post also shared a message from Bo’s family.

“After more than 10 very long months, our sweet Bo is HOME,” the wrote. “He appears to have been well fed on his adventure. He and his puppy sister are already becoming best pals, wrestling to exhaustion.”

The family also admonished others to get their dogs microchipped, given that Bo’s microchip led to his recovery.

“[M]icrochip your dog if you haven’t already!” they wrote.

Asking the public to take down any remaining missing posters featuring Bo, they thanked the public for their “your thoughts, well wishes and time looking for him” and added “a huge shout out to Missing Dogs Massachusetts, especially Tara.”

“They help SO many dogs get home. If you feel so inspired, please donate in honor of Bo coming home,” the post read.

Above all, they’re happy to have their pet back after ten long months.

“Welcome home, Bo,” the family wrote.