A woman in Lakeland, Florida, got the surprise of her life during a recent visit to a gas station that left her feeling blessed.

Geraldine Gimblet had no idea her life was about to change in a big way when she stopped at Pipkin Road Beverage Castle to pick up a lottery ticket, WESH reported Friday.

“At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!” she told the Florida Lottery.

The moment she finished the puzzle, Gimblet realized she had won a $2 million prize and could barely believe it.

The welcome surprise came after another big event in her life took place that week when her daughter reached a significant goal in her health journey.

Her daughter said, “The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!”

According to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, breast cancer is among the most common cancers in women, and it is “most often diagnosed in adults over the age of 50, but it can occur at any age.”

Gimblet’s daughter and granddaughter accompanied her to claim the prize, per the Lottery’s news release, and Chief of Staff Reggie Dixon also joined their celebration.

A photo shows a smiling Gimblet holding a giant check:

Florida woman who spent life savings on daughter’s cancer treatment wins $2M scratch-off game https://t.co/UnFi1qau0o pic.twitter.com/Ket4y9HNl6 — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2023

The gas station retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Cashword Scratch-Off ticket.

When presented with her options, Gimblet chose to receive the prize as a lump sum payment of $1,645,000.

“The $10 game, $2,000,000 BONUS CASHWORD, launched in May 2022 and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second tier prizes of $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.12,” the Lottery’s release said.

Social media users quickly responded to the good news, one person writing, “She deserves it,” while another person called it “Fantastic!”