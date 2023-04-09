WWII Veteran Turns 100, Shares ‘The Most Important Thing’

A South Carolina World War II veteran recently recounted his eventful life and shared some timeless advice on his 100th birthday.

John Holladay, who was born April 7, 1923, began his stint in the military at 19, undertaking basic training in Miami, WIS-TV reported.

An Amazon description of his autobiography notes he “served in World War II during the 1940s where he flew airplanes and also served in the Infantry.”

Speaking with WIS-TV, Holladay related his experience as a pilot in a self-deprecating way.

“I wasn’t a good pilot,” he said.. “I got lost all of the time flying.”

He even recalled a time he was flying at night and landed on his instructor’s plane – to the instructor’s extreme displeasure, per WIS-TV.

However, he explained to the outlet, he later transferred to the infantry, attended officer candidate school, and served in multiple capacities in a service company.

“When he returned from service he enrolled in the University of South Carolina where he completed his education,” the description of his autobiography reads. “He then worked in the finance industry for 40 years; the last 27 of them were with the South Carolina National Bank. After retirement from them he worked for Thompson Funeral Home, Caughman Harmon Funeral Home, and Temples Halloran Funeral Home.”

A 2008 resolution adopted by the South Carolina House of Representatives congratulated Holladay and his wife, Laura, on their 50th wedding anniversary.

The resolution noted in addition to Holladay’s military career, he was also a boxer in high school and college, became the Army light-weight champion, and boxed professionally for a time.

In addition, it states he was instrumental in founding the state’s boxing commission, became an executive at South Carolina National Bank, authored three books, and even did some stage acting.

WIS-TV noted Holladay has four children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

He left the outlet with some advice after a century of life experience.

“Know what you’re supposed to do, that’s the most important thing. Learn what you’re supposed to do and then do it,” he said.