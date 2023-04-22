A couple in Breathitt County, Kentucky, lost their home in last year’s floods, but a special gift has remedied the situation.

For months, Doug and Rena Allen have been living in tents, a car, and an RV, LEX 18 reported Friday.

However, a much better living accommodation arrived on Friday, and Rena Allen called it “the prettiest tiny home that I’ve ever seen in my life and I’m happy that it’s mine. I love it.”

The special gift was organized by Nancy Fouser of Versailles, who said hearing about the destructive flooding deeply troubled her.

“I know when something like that happens people send clothes and food, but then I keep reading and seeing on the news how bad things still are. I thought ‘what in the world, what can we do?'” she commented.

Video footage of the flood shows waters creeping near what appears to be a school and washing large debris past homes whose porches were nearly submerged:

Per the LEX report, Fouser’s friend, Danny Reeves, built and delivered the home. A local church and the Rousseau Volunteer Fire Department were responsible for getting Fouser in touch with the couple.

When speaking of Fouser, Rena Allen said, “It just brings tears to your eyes because I’ve never met her in my life until today. It’s just amazing, you know, what a prayer can do.”

An image shows the two women connecting over the much-needed gift:

From Adair County to the narrow, winding roads of Eastern Kentucky, a special delivery made its way to a Breathitt County couple Friday. Ἶ❤️ https://t.co/Q0dSyrgCrj — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) April 21, 2023

The Allens plan to keep the home on its trailer so it can be moved in case of an emergency or future flooding.

“We want to Thank the Rousseau Fire Dept. With their help today we received a tiny house. We are so grateful and appreciative of all the help. These people try so hard to help the community and the people in it,” Rena Allen wrote in a social media post.