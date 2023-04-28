Video taken at the scene of a train derailment near De Soto, Wisconsin, shows the wreckage after the incident, which occurred on Thursday afternoon.

In the clip, train cars are seen partially submerged in the Mississippi River after the BNSF train spilled its cargo, Fox Business reported Friday:

“Two of the three locomotives and 10 cars carrying freight of all kinds were involved. Two containers went into the Mississippi River; neither contained hazardous materials. Some of the containers derailed on shore contained paint and lithium-ion batteries,” BNSF told FOX Business in a statement.

The company added, “Boom has been placed in the area as a precautionary measure, but the volumes involved don’t pose a risk to the river or nearby communities. BNSF personnel are on the scene and working closely with local and state agencies.” Investigators are currently looking into what happened. Meanwhile, Jim Hackett, the Crawford County Director of Emergency Management, noted that “There is no hazardous material we are concerned about for public safety,” according to Fox 9. The outlet said four of the train’s crew members were transported to the hospital to be evaluated while workers spent the night cleaning up. More video footage shows the aftermath of the derailment with containers lying on their sides along the river:

In a statement, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said his staff knew about the derailment south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville.

He noted, “We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred.”

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) has criticized Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who recently faced backlash for railroad and airline disasters, Breitbart News reported March 7.

In a statement to the outlet, he said:

The number one priority at the U.S. Department of Transportation is to look out for the safety of the traveling public. Unfortunately, on this issue, Secretary Buttigieg has been asleep at the switch. Our country has faced numerous transportation safety challenges in just the recent months that he appears completely unprepared to handle, including the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, five near misses at U.S. airports, the Southwest debacle at Christmas, and the first nationwide ground stoppage since 9/11.

Breitbart News has extensively covered recent train derailment incidents across the nation and their impact on Americans’ lives.

Russ Griffin/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX