Neighbors in McKinney, Texas, received free lawn care over the weekend from an unlikely but hungry team of workers.

Erwin Farms resident Garrett Piersall has seen some odd things happen in his area, but “We woke up and I said, ‘You won’t [expletive] believe what happened on the Cove this morning,'” He told WFAA when recalling what he told his wife on Sunday, the outlet reported Monday.

He and other neighbors were quite surprised to find 40 goats grazing on their lawns, moving from house to house at their own leisurely pace.

“They were coming down the road really slowly and kinda chilled out right here,” resident Mike Danielson said. Video footage shows the hungry visitors hanging out on someone’s front porch and munching on plants. One goat is seen standing on his hind legs while he reaches up to grab some leaves from a tree: The escaped goats reportedly belong to a herd grazing at a nearby development. Their job is to trim the vegetation for the development as a precaution during fire season, per WFAA. The group, however, wandered over a mile away from the others. Meanwhile, Piersall said the animals got hold of his bushes, but he was philosphical about it: “It actually did us a favor because we were probably going to pull them this week or next anyway.”

Photos show the goats scattered about the neighborhood. Social media users offered their thoughts on the unusual scene:

“I wish I would have been there! This is my dream,” one person commented, while another said, “They camped out in front of my house for 3 hours,” adding the street was left covered in goat droppings.

The group was later reunited with its herd and WFAA noted the firm that employs the animals replaced things that were destroyed during the incident.