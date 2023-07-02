Good Samaritans: Boaters Rescue Passengers from Plane Crash in Lake Tahoe

Civilian boaters on Lake Tahoe rescued the occupants of a small aircraft that crashed into the water in Rubicon Bay on Saturday morning.

CBS News reported:

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said it happened shortly after 10:15 a.m. in Rubicon Bay, which is just north of Emerald Bay on the southwest side of the lake.

John and Svetlana Raleigh were two of those civilians who were on their boat near Rubicon Bay just before the crash. A passenger on their boat saw the plane hit the water.

…

The Raleighs raced over to the site of the crash and found the plane nose-down with its tail end in the air. With the help of other boaters, the Raleighs were able to get the two men onto their boat.

Local NBC affiliate KCRA-3 added:

Raleigh, of South Lake Tahoe, has seen a lot during his time on the water. On Saturday, he was on his way back from an early morning ski run with his wife when she spotted the plane in the water. “When we got there the fuselage was vertical,” he said. “I thought probably they were dead because plane crash and then two heads popped up.” The NTSB and the FAA are investigating, confirming a single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe Saturday with two people on board.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that one of the two had a serious head injury.

