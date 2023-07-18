Pilot Killed After Crashing Small Plane into Santa Fe, New Mexico, Home

A pilot was killed Tuesday after crashing a twin engine plane into a Santa Fe, New Mexico, home just minutes after taking off from the Santa Fe Regional Airport.

The Cessna 310 took off at 9:02 a.m. and was headed to Santa Monica, California, KOAT reported. Two minutes after taking off, the pilot reported a failure of the left engine, and the tower cleared the plane to land on any runway, KOB reported. Instead, the plane crashed into a home, causing the plane — and the house — to go up in flames. Luckily, no one was home.

The only fatality was the pilot.

The pilot was the only one aboard the plane, according to state police. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Flying in a private aircraft is said to be 19 times more dangerous than driving in a car. Private aviation crashes are also “200 times more likely to be fatal” than commercial airline crashes.

Over the 4th of July weekend, seven people died in private plane crashes in Alaska, California, and South Carolina, Breitbart reported.