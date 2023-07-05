Multiple Private Plane Crashes Cause Fatalities, Injuries During Holiday Weekend

Seven people died in private plane crashes in Alaska, California, and South Carolina over the holiday weekend.

A small airplane crash in Riverside, California — an hour east of Los Angeles — killed one passenger and injured three Tuesday.

The plane was a single-engine Cessna 172 with four passengers aboard, ABC 7 reported. It crashed around 2:45 p.m., shortly after taking off from French Valley Airport in Murrieta on July 4, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Video footage shows the small plane upside down outside of a building. Three passengers were treated at the hospital for minor injuries, and one passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

This was not the only fatal plane crash over the Fourth of July weekend. On Sunday, four people were killed in South Carolina after a single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed right next to a condo in North Myrtle Beach, Fox News noted. Only one person survived.

In rural Alaska, near Old Harbor on Kodiak Island, two people died and three were injured after a small plane crashed on July 3, Alaska News Source reported.

Flying in a private aircraft is said to be 19 times more dangerous than driving in a car. Private aviation crashes are also “200 times more likely to be fatal” than commercial airline crashes.