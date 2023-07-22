A 12-year-old from North Dakota has accepted the challenge to mow 50 lawns belonging to law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, active duty military, and veterans for free.

The 50 Yard Challenge is special to Alex Lattergrass, for his father is a police officer for the Fargo Police Department, Fox 34 reported.

For the challenge, he will be mowing lawns and picking weeds. His mother, Daniella Ramirez-Thiedeman, said she is proud of her son.

“I think it’s a really powerful way for him to utilize his skills to give back to the community,” Ramirez-Thiedeman said.

Lattergrass said he is hoping to make life a little easier for our first responders.

“They’re kind of focused on other issues right now,” Lattergrass said. “They might not have time to take care of their lawn or take care of their weeds. That’s something I can do for them.”

In June, a Little Rock boy completed his 50th yard, and he won a lawnmower, weed eater, and leaf blower, Breitbart News reported.

​​Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service posed the challenge to young participants to mow 50 lawns belonging to those most in need–free of charge. Mowers are encouraged to seek out the elderly, single moms, the disabled, first responders, and veterans. To date, more than 25,000 lawns have been mowed for free by 4,588 young mowers, according to the nonprofit’s site.

Children and teens as far away as Australia, Japan, Germany, Sweden, South Africa, and England have completed the challenge.

Rodney Smith Jr. started the nonprofit in Alabama.

“The message is you work hard and like anything in life, things will be challenging and things will get difficult but just stick to it if you commit to it,” Smith said.