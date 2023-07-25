An airplane passenger squatted and peed on the aircraft’s floor as flight attendants watched in horror, according to a recent report.

Video footage shows an unidentified passenger bending down on what appears to be a Spirit Airlines plane while urinating in view of others, airlive.net reported Sunday, adding flight attendants had allegedly denied her access to the bathroom.

The woman claims she had needed to relieve herself for the past couple of hours, stating, “You tell me, ‘You cannot.’ You close the door!” she told the flight attendants standing nearby.

“Your plane is stopped. I cannot hold the pee!” She says, adding, “You can do whatever you want.”

The person behind the camera then says, “You need to drink water because your pee smells like, disgusting.”

Moments later, the passenger rises from her squatting position and readjusts her leggings before turning to walk away.

Meanwhile, social media users had a lot to say about the incident when commenting on images of the squatter, one person writing, “Keeping it classy.”

“Maybe those $59 tickets just arent worth the savings,” someone else commented, while another said, “Not even the worst thing to happen on a Spirit flight. Probably not even on that day.”

Meanwhile, the Spirit website says it is “dedicated to pairing great value with excellent service while re-imagining the airline experience. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further, travel often and discover more than ever before.”

In February, a mother and her daughter were accused of brawling with Spirit Airlines workers in Philadelphia when they learned they would be charged another fee because of the size of their luggage.

When the argument became physical, the mother lost her shirt and shoes. “A video appears to show the two passengers wrestling with three airline employees next to a door, with others attempting to intervene as the fight escalated,” according to Breitbart News.