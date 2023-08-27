Former Canadian Olympic figure skater Alexandra Paul died in a multi-car accident in Ontario on Tuesday. She was 31.

The accident occurred Melancthon Township —70 miles north of Toronto — when an out of control truck plowed into a line up of seven vehicles in a construction zone, according to the Canadian Press.

Paul was pronounced dead on the scene, and her 10-month-old toddler didn’t suffer any life threatening injuries, the New York Post reported. Three other people were injured, including a 67-year-old man who was airlifted to the hospital.

No charges are being filed against the truck driver at this time.

It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul. Our thoughts are with Alexandra's family, friends, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her 🙏 https://t.co/odyqnPVCSW — Skate Canada / Patinage Canada (@SkateCanada) August 26, 2023

She leaves behind her husband and figure skater Mitchel Islam, who she first started skating with in 2009. The couple competed in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and placed 18th in the mixed ice dance event.

Paul and Islam retired from their skating career after winning the bronze medal at U.S. Classic International in 2016.

The couple married in 2021 and Paul gave birth to their son Charlie in 2022.

“A shining star on and off the ice, Alexandra’s dedication, passion, and remarkable talents have left an indelible mark on the world of figure skating,” Skate Canada said in a statement, adding:

As we remember Alexandra’s contributions to the sport, we also reflect on the camaraderie and sportsmanship she exemplified. She was not only an accomplished athlete but also a true role model for aspiring skaters, demonstrating the values of resilience, perseverance, and sportsmanlike conduct.

In addition to being a professional skater, Paul was a lawyer. She received her undergraduate degree from Oakland University, Michigan, in 2017, and her Juris Doctrine degree at the University of Windsor Law School in 2021.

She went on to a career at Barriston Law, according to Barrie Today.

“The loss of Alex as a friend and colleague has been devastating to everyone at Barriston Law. Alex came to us initially as a summer student, then articled with us, and then practised with us as a young lawyer after her call to the bar in 2021,” Joanne McPhail, managing partner of Barriston Law, said in an email to BarrieToday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends to help support Paul’s husband and son.