Two people were killed Monday morning when a Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Fire Rescue helicopter fell from the sky and crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The two deceased individuals were identified as an air rescue captain and a civilian following the crash, which occurred just before 9:00 a.m. near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, NBC Miami reported, noting four people were taken to a local hospital.

Video footage shows the helicopter, which appears to be on fire, moving across the sky before it begins to spin wildly and ultimately fall toward the ground.

Bystanders watching are heard shouting as the helicopter drops out of sight. The clip later shows firefighters at the scene where a massive hole was left in the building’s roof.

In a social media post after the crash, BSO told drivers to avoid the area while crews responded to the crash, noting, “Dixie Highway is shutdown [sic] between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street.”

Video footage shows two people, possibly survivors of the crash, crawling off the building’s roof. A neighbor at the scene grabbed the hand of one of the men as he stepped down a ladder and onto the grass.

The second person climbing down appeared to drop a white helmet on the ground before coming down the ladder as the other man stood bent over with his hands on his knees:

Sirens are heard in the background of a cellphone video taken at the scene showing the two men climbing off the roof.

Neighbors were shocked while viewing the aftermath:

One person commented, “This is wild. Wow. Damn. That is crazy.”

The helicopter was on its way to a “vehicle crash scene in North Lauderdale” when it went down, according to the NBC report.

BSO Capt. Terryson Jackson, who was on the helicopter at the time, died in the crash, according to Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. He added that a woman who was inside her residence when the incident occurred was also killed.

“Two helicopter crewmembers and two civilians who were on the ground were transported to a local hospital from the scene, BSO officials said. Their identities haven’t been released,” the article stated, noting officials with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright later announced the hospitalized individuals were listed in fair condition.

One resident recalled hearing loud sounds when the crash happened:

“When I was inside, there was a pop, pop, pop, pop, pop! I saw fire roar everywhere,” the man said.