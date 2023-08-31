A woman from Ohio opened her heart and home by adopting the baby of her husband’s ex-wife, even though the child is not related to him, because she knew the little boy needed a family to love him.

When Christie Werts met her husband Wesley five years ago, the couple blended their families, which include several children, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

When her husband’s ex-wife, who was the mother of his two children — identified as Austin and Dakota — passed away after a long battle with addiction, the couple decided to bring her newborn, named Levi, home with them. The family legally adopted him in January.

Werts recalled, “When I heard about Levi, without hesitation I said we should take him. I myself was a foster kid and, although for the most part I had a great experience, I did not want him going to foster care.”

“My husband did not really speak to the biological mother’s family often, but she had Levi on a Monday and passed away that Friday,” she added.

Their family sold their home and rented a place in Texas so they could foster the little boy in order to then adopt him, a process that took over a year to complete.

The moment she met Levi, the two formed a loving bond. “We prayed for him, so here was the moment we feel God had planned,” she recalled.

An image shows Werts holding the tiny baby close:

My husband’s ex-wife died, so I adopted her baby for a better life https://t.co/gQdugB3Bpt pic.twitter.com/Puy73wouUO — New York Post (@nypost) August 30, 2023

“That’s true love,” one person commented about the photo.

On August 23, Werts shared video footage of Levi on his birthday which showed him in the hospital and at home with his family.

“Happy second birthday, my son. I wasn’t in the room when you were born, I wasn’t there for your first cry, but I was there,” she continued:

“It was all part of God’s beautiful plan. Even though you unknowingly experienced tragedy, today we celebrate that you came into our lives,” his mother said.